Nikki Bella is one of the most exciting personas to come out of the pro-wrestling world. Apart from her presence and connection with the audience, Nikki grabbed the limelight most of the time due to her relationship with John Cena, which eventually broke after years of dating. She’s now married to Artem Chigvintsev and once she opened up about her happening s*x life with him. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Nikki and John Cena began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2017. However, just a year later, the duo called off their engagement and cancelled their wedding. Then in 2019, she started dating her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Artem Chigvintsev. They exchanged their rings in early 2020 and tied the knot two years later.

Back in 2019, during one of the episodes of The Bellas Podcast, a fan asked Nikki Bella and her sister, Brie Bella, about their s*x life. Without holding her words, Nikki quickly said, “Artem and I have an amazing s*x life.” She added, “When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya: Once you have a dancer, you don’t go back. That’s it. If he leaves me, I’m going to the ballet every night because that’s that!”