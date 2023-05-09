Taylor Swift has been all over the front pages of tabloids over her love life. She recently parted ways with Joe Alwyn and fans were heartbroken when they learnt the news. Reports are rife that the Love Story singer is currently dating Matty Healy but it looks like they’ve romantically seen each other even in the past. Scroll below for details as we revisit pages from the history.

Rumours suggest that Matty and Taylor have been seeing each other for the past two months. They’re head over heels in love with each other and have reportedly even shared the three magical words. Adding fuel to the fire, the English singer attended Tay’s ERAs tour two nights in a row before opening her show on May 7 along with Phoebe Bridgers.

A source close to Entertainment Tonight claims that a mutual friend has reconnected with Taylor Swift and Matty Healy. “Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past,” the report states.

Can you guess who the cupid in their love story is? A source close to the development reveals, “Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them.”

It is to be noted that Taylor Swift was papped enjoying a dinner outing with Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley days after the news of her breakup with Joe Alwyn came out.

Meanwhile, Joe Alwyn seems to have moved on as well. He was featured in one of The Crowded Room actress, Emma Laird’s posts.

