Shawn Michaels entertained all pro wrestling fans for years and put a full stop to his glorious career several years back. He faced almost all top names when pro wrestling was at its peak. Now, as several veterans have been making their smashing comebacks, he was recently asked about his dream opponent for one last match at WrestleMania. Without thinking too much, the legend picked one veteran from WWE, keeping aside popular choices like The Rock and Roman Reigns.

For those who don’t know, The Heartbreak Kid ended his dreamy pro wrestling career back in 2010 after he failed to defeat The Undertaker and break his unbeaten streak of WrestleMania. After that, the veteran was seen in action at 2018’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for a one-shot tag match as a partner to Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane.

As several WWE legends made their comeback in the recent past, Shawn Michaels was recently asked to choose a dream opponent for one last match on the stage of WrestleMania. While talking to Gorilla Position, he answered, “I think the one we really want to see is me and AJ (Styles).” He further said, “I think AJ and I can get similar styles and stuff like that. So I always feel like that would be one people would want to see. So, I can think that would be my go-to in this particular moment.”

That’s really a cool choice by Shawn Michaels, and if this dream match happens in the future, it’ll be an unforgettable experience for all WWE fans. Interestingly, right after AJ Styles made his debut in WWE through Royal Rumble in 2016, he was rumored to have a feud with Michaels, leading to their match at Royal Rumble 2017.

Unfortunately, Shawn Michaels vs AJ Styles didn’t turn out to be true. Instead, Styles competed with John Cena for the WWE title, where he lost the fight.

