Undertaker, The Phenom, The Dead Man, and known by many other names has always been one of the most iconic characters in the wrestling federation. Not to forget his long streak, the WWE wrestler has been known for his personality, style, aura, and mostly his entrance. When the lights go out and the bell tolls, live audiences and people watching from home know what to expect and it only adds to the aura.

There is a particular reason why Undertaker used to take a long time to make his entrance before the match. Over the last three decades, Mark William Calaway aka The Undertaker has given historical moments that the world still remembers. However, read on to find out what The Undertaker has to say about his long entrances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation on Pardon My Take podcast, The Undertaker revealed there were times he would make the entrance a little longer because he thought he was going to have a bad match. He wanted to give the fans their money’s worth so he took a “little bit extra time”.

When The Undertaker would expect that the match was going to be “horrible”, he figured out a way to not make audiences disappointed. He says, “like if I was working with somebody that was pretty limited though I was going to have just a really shitty match with. I was like man ‘I’m gonna get my money’s worth out of this entrance’. There were times I would take a little bit of extra time because I knew the match was going to be horrible. So, I figured I might as well give it to him on the entrance because they’re going to be disappointed once this bell rings”.

Wrestling fans have always been an admirer of him but were curious to know why it took so long for him to come to the ring when he used to make his entrance. The Undertaker was last seen as American Bada*s with his bike making the entrance in WWE Raw. He came to the aid of Bray Wyatt, one week before the Royal Rumble and fans are expecting him to reappear and have a fight!

Let us know who do you think, The Undertaker should fight next in WWE?

Must Read: WWE: Triple H Spitting Water Is His Signature Victory Celebration But Do You Know Why He Does That?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News