WWE Superstar who is now currently headlining Hollywood movies, John Cena has always been a huge name in the wrestling industry. John Cena has been one of the few wrestlers who have always come back to the wrestling ring from their acting career and given enthralling matches for the audiences. However, there is a lesser-known fact about how WWE owns the Peacemaker actor’s name and makes money out of it. Read on to find out.

John Cena, who gained wide popularity after playing Peacemaker credits his career to WWE as ‘The Cenation Leader’ and began his pro wrestling career with the wrestling company. Not only the name, the signature move, the entrance theme song, all the nicknames, and any creative gimmick or storyline created in WWE of any wrestler is owned by WWE.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern show, Peacemaker actor John Cena reveals he has no problem with Vince McMahon owning the rights to his name. He says, “Howard, before this, I was a kid in a small Massachusetts town mowing lawns for a golf course. I don’t mind kicking a percentage of my earnings to the person who gave me a chance and an opportunity”.

The Peacemaker actor John Cena considers Vince McMahon as his “sensei”. He later reveals that ‘John Cena’ is his government name and adds, “if anything that’s a sign of respect I owe that guy a lot. My government name he owns what’s called intellectual property right”.

John Cena proved why he stands for his tagline, “Hustle, Loyalty and Respect”. These words not only define his character but his overall personality. However, his second season as Peacemaker has been announced and is in production. Along with that, a spinoff based on Amanda Waller’s character has also been announced by the DC.

