Roman Reigns, the head of the table/ the tribal chief/ the big dog has been ruling the WWE with his longest stint as a WWE Universal Champion for over 880 days*. As WWE’s Pay-Per-View, Royal Rumble is around the corner, his match against Kevin Owens has been hyped up for a long time.

The head of the table will be taking on Kevin Owen at the main event of Royal Rumble and fans are really excited to see how this match will turn out to be! With all the speculations on who will walk out of the Royal Rumble as WWE Universal Champion, check out what Roman Reigns had to say about Kevin Owens before his match.

Before the Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns appeared on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. When asked what strategy he will be having to fight Kevin Owens, he says, “Don’t change anything”. The tribal chief says, “I have been beating Kevin Owens for years now” and praises Owens. He calls Owens a “tough sturdy guy and he is a little crazy” and adds “He is willing to do anything out there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

Later on, recalling his encounters with Kevin Owen, Roman says, “I have faced him a few times and I have been pretty successful.” He later adds, “It pretty much I feel I am genetically coded to beat Kevin Owens every time. It’s like a small point of my DNA. Beat Kevin Owens, Yeah, Check”.

Kevin Owens has his feuds with the bloodline and the tribal chief Roman Reigns. Additionally, Samy Zayn, who was his former pal and best friend has now joined the honory uce which has created quite a buzz. Many are speculating that Samy Zayn might betray the bloodline and support his former pal.

