If there’s one friendship in the Marvel Cinematic Universe we all love it has to be that shared by ‘Spider-Man’ Peter Parker and Ned Leeds. Played by Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon respectively, the character’s bromance has been one of the highlights of all the solo Spidey movies. But what if we tell you – these BFFs may turn into mortal enemies soon…

Before you pounce on us and question how can we make such a comment on a friendship that’s proved how strong it is – there’s a crazy theory. And the theory stems from the OG material – Marvel Comics. Read on to know all about it

While recently scrolling through Instagram and looking up some Marvel facts and trivia, we came across an insane theory that suggests Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds can very well become a supervillain to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. Shared by Insta page supermacy_editz_7, the video anchor suggest that he realized Ned’s potential evil side while watching Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The video, which begins with a still from the above-mention film, features Dr Strange and Tom Holland’s character battling in the mirror world after the spidey villains from the other universes invade Earth 616. The subtitle on the video thereafter reads “If Spider-Man’s best friend always became his enemy…” while a montage of moments spent between Tobey Maguire’s character and James Franco’s Harry Osborn as well as Andrew Garfield’s spidey and Dane DeHaan’s Harry play. The next text on the video reads, “Ned will become his enemy as well?”

Well, answering their own question, the video then shows a Wikipedia page screengrab of Hobgoblin with the text “In the comics he is…” written over it. It then zooms in on the supervillains’ alias names including one reading Ned Leeds. That’s not all. An image of Jacob Batalon posing with the same character’s action figure was also posted online. Check out the crazy theory video here:

Do you think Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds will become Tom Holland’s Spider-Man’s enemy? Let us know in the comments.

