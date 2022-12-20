It is now a given fact that no one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever dies. The fact that there is a film that is all set to reprise one of the greatest superheroes of all time after his death in his standalone saga five years ago is proof enough. Yes, we are indeed talking about Hugh Jackman reprising Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3. The news came in almost a month ago and served as the most exciting news in the longest time. But it did come with its own set of questions.

For the unversed, Hugh played Wolverine for over a decade under the Fox leadership and became synonymous with the part. He decided to pass on the mantle and passed away as the iconic mutant in Logan released five years ago in 2017. But turns out he is coming back.

While the news that Hugh Jackman is making a comeback as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 had all of us jumping in excitement, the biggest question was how does he manage to resurrect after dying in his last appearance, and also whether the film has anything to do with the Logan timeline. Turns out the actor has now decided to spill some beans and end the curiosity by addressing the elephant in the room. Read on to know more.

As per Direct, Hugh Jackman in a chat recently confirmed that Deadpool 3 will have an altogether different timeline from the movie. It will nowhere brush shoulders with the one that houses Logan under the Fox leadership. He also revealed that the Ryan Reynolds, starrer has a time travel device in place.

Hugh Jackman said, “But then I just put it aside and I was like, ‘No, no I’m done.’ And then we made ‘Logan’ and I was super happy with it. But all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines now we can go back, because, you know, it’s science. And so I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan’ timeline which was important to me, and I think probably to the fans too.”

