The Marvel Cinematic Universe is right now witnessing a shuffle. The studio that wrapped up phase 4 is now actively moving towards the fifth. While there are numerous new characters that have entered the game as we speak, the recall value of the ones that walked in the MCU first remains unbeatable. Amongst them, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man aka Tony Stark has the highest nostalgia and love attached to it considering the attitude and sacrifice he made. But what if we tell you he might make a comeback?

Yes, you read that right. Tony Stark aka Iron Man breathed his last in the MCU while defeating the big villain Thanos in the 2019 monster film Avengers: Endgame. The movie that assembled all the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, ended with RDJ taking things into his own hands by killing Thanos and his army and losing his life as a result of the power of the infinity stones.

Ever since he left the mantle and made his way to the other world, fans have been waiting for Robert Downey Jr to return as Iron Man in some other capacity. There have been numerous rumours and speculations about the same. None happened to be true. But looks like we finally have some concrete information because the man himself has hinted towards his return to the MCU. Read on to know more.

As per a Tweet from the viral handle MCU Source, Robert Downey Jr has himself hinted that he may return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Iron Man aka Tony Stark again after four years. Now there is no direct quote available or the details about his involvement referring to a cameo or a full length role. So the news should be taken with a pinch of salt.

But even the thought the Robert Downey Jr might make a comeback to the MCU is sure to excite the fans who have been feeling sad about the void that Iron Man’s passing away has left in the world. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the entertainment world.

