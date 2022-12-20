Ever since Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were spotted together spending a good time with each other in November’s Bono concert, the two have been rumoured to be dating. Even though neither of them has ever confirmed it yet, their public appearances have spoken enough about them. However, recently on Brad’s birthday, the duo was seen together once again fueling their romance speculations. Scroll below to get the scoop.

While Brad is still fighting a legal battle from his last marriage with Angelina Jolie, Ines, on the other hand, had announced separation from her ex-husband Vampire Diaries fame Paul Wesley in September after being in 3 years of marriage.

On December 18, 2022, Brad Pitt turned 59, and as per papped photographs, Brad and Ines de Ramon were spotted together getting out of their car on their way to the celebrations in Hollywood, Calif. While Brad looked absolutely dashing in a casual grey buttoned down shirt while the jewellery executive, Ines de Ramon looked gorgeous in a tanned coat with fur trim.

Check out the pictures shared by a fanpage on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @inesandbrad

Well, they sure looked absolutely lost in love in the pictures. An insider revealed to Page Six, “Brad is smitten with Ines, but they aren’t officially dating. They’ve been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other’s company.”

The close source further added that Brad Pitt “wasn’t expecting to find someone so extraordinary like Ines,” but “they are becoming great friends” and will see what “blossoms from there.”

As per reports in People, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are also planning to spend some time on New Years’ eve together. Well, what are your thoughts about their alleged romantic story? Let us know in the comments!

