Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is making headlines for opening up on his kiss with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie. The Academy Award-winner was seen at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Thursday night where he set the record very straight.

When he was asked about Robbie taking a little bit of creative liberty to plant a sneaky kiss on him, Brad Pitt said, “No, not necessarily. There is always room for character interpretation.”

As per a report by ET, earlier this month, Margot Robbie revealed to E! News that her smooch with her co-star was improvised. She told the outlet that the kiss was not part of the script. “But I thought ‘When else am I going to get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I am just gonna go for it.”

Though that moment was not part of the script originally, it did get an OK from the film’s director Damien Chazelle beforehand and ended up making the cut.

Talking to ET, Pitt said that the kiss isn’t the wildest thing the actress does in the film and that she was simply ‘on fire’ in the film and this tells the story of how things like decadence, and depravity often led to the rise and fall of many ambitious dreamers of Hollywood during 1920s.

“Believe me, that’s the tamest thing she does in this,” Pitt teased of his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star. “She’s on fire on this. It’s the best I’ve ever seen her.”

In the movie Babylon, Pitt plays on-type Jack Conrad, one of the biggest movie stars in the world while Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy, an upcoming starlet searching for fame.

