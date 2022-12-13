The Australian actress Margot Robbie is among those actors who not only impresses the audience with her amazing acting chops but also never fails to mesmerise us with her style statements. She can even wear a chic wedding dress for a film premiere and people will not find it weird, or out of place such is the enigma of Margot.

Margot is not present on any social media platform, but that does not deprive us of her. Thanks to her devoted fans who made it their duty to update us on her fashion outings, be it for any movie promotion or award function.

She simply made a fashion statement when she stepped out in a sating wedding style gown for the Australian premiere of her film I, Tonya. Margot Robbie wore a floor-length white Michael Lo Sordo gown, which gave off some D-Day vibes. A fan page posted the photo on their Instagram. She wore a white low-plunging neckline and a strappy bareback gown. She chose to do a loose hair-do with a few locks caressing her gorgeous face.

Margot went for minimum accessories, with a slim bejewelled bracelet, hoop earrings and her wedding ring. Coming to her makeup, she chose to do a glossy lip with blushed cheeks and mascara on her eyes. It looked like she was once again ready to say her wedding vows.

For the record, Margot Robbie got married to English film producer Tom Ackerly in 2016, and I, Tonya, came out the following year, which got her nominated at the Oscars as well in the best actress category. On the professional front, Margot will be seen in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming live-action barbie movie titled, ‘Barbie‘, which will be released in 2023.

What do you guys think of her wedding-dress-inspired gown? Because we are ready to say ‘I do’.

