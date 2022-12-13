It’s been a month that speculation about Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s alleged affair has been doing rounds on the internet. However, now it seems things are pretty heated up between the duo. Even though there hasn’t been any confirmation on the relationship from any of them, they have been seen with each other quite some time. There have been rumours that the couple is getting pretty serious about each other. Scroll below to get the scoop.

For the unversed, Emily was previously linked with Brad Pitt, on the other hand, Pete was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian. However, after coming out of the break up, the actor found love in the arms of the supermodel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, a source close to Pete Davidson revealed how serious he is about Emily Ratajkowski. Talking about their relationship, the insider told People, “They are going strong and getting a little more serious, and are really enjoying their time together.” The source further mentioned that Pete and Emily have a few things in common, including their “similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise” and also their love of ‘East Coast’.

The insider even added that Pete Davidson “really makes her laugh and keeps things fun” for Emily Ratajkowski. They go to dinner places, and love to spend some alone time with each other at home. And as Emily is also recovering from a divorce and Pete from a breakup, the both of them have been very considerate about each other. It’s been only a month that the duo has started to see each other and already they are in a good place to stay.

Another insider informed that Emily Ratajkowski “keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it,” defining their relationship as light and fun, the source shared that Pete and Emily’s bond is “fun without any stress.”

Well, if both of them are happy with each other, then what all we can do! What are your thoughts about Emily & Pete’s relationship? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Marvel Trivia #11: ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland aka Peter Parker’s Parents Were Killed In Iron Man 2’s Stark Explosion? This Crazy Fan Theory Is Mind-Blowing- Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News