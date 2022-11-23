Emily Ratajkowski just posted a video of herself donning a marvelous two-piece, and we can’t get over it. The model won’t stop hitting the headlines over something or the other. Currently, she is making buzz over her dating life after divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard, who cheated on her.

There have been rumours that she briefly dated Brad Pitt and now has a thing with Pete Davidson. Amidst this, Emily was also spotted making out with a mystery man. Keeping her dating life aside, Ratajkowski recently posted a risque video of her in a bikini set, and even in this cold weather, it is making us sweat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The supermodel took to her Instagram to share a video of herself in a leopard print bikini set with a tiny top and an even tinier bottom. Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her b**bs and bare body in the two-piece. EmRata looked stunning as she gave a s*xy pose and boasted her curves.

The bikini-clad supermodel kept her hair simple and let it all open. Emily Ratajkowski went bare with makeup as well. Several fans immediately rushed to the comment section with fire emojis. Some couldn’t help but bring in Pete Davisson’s name. What do you think about Emily’s look? Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that the model left Brad Pitt for the SNL star.

It is said that as Brad wasn’t ready to get into a relationship, Emily left him. The source also claimed that she finds Pete hot and is closer to her age than the Once Upon a Time Hollywood actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Coming back to her bikini, we absolutely love how it looks on Emily Ratajkowski. A leopard-printed swimsuit can never go wrong and can be layered with many things like a sheer robe or a beachwear dress.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When Emilia Clarke Almost Bared In A Bodysuit Ft A Deep Neckline, Making Us Drool Over Her Accentuated Curves & S*xy Glare

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News