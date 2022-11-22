DJ Khaled, a popular Hollywood artist, is a shoe lover. He has a massive and luxurious room filled with shoes in his Miami house. Now, Khaled has decided to collaborate with Airbnb as he wants to put it up as a tourist spot in Miami, and one lucky winner (a couple) will be able to stay in his shoe closet for a night at a price that might leave your jaws dropped. Scroll below to find out the whole story.

Khaled is a shoe enthusiast and thinks that there are people who would like to pay to sleep in a shoe closet filled with his shoes. Apparently, Khaled‘s shoe closet has 10,000 pairs in it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Airbnb has announced their venture will begin on December 5th and 6th and that there will be a contest for the winner to get selected. The booking opportunity will go live on November 29 at 1 pm eastern time and whoever will get selected, the winner will only pay $11 (Rs 900) for the room for a night. Do you know why $11? It’s because DJ Khaled’s shoe size is also 11.

Well, not only this, but the lucky winner will also get a pair of DJ Khaled-signed Air Jordan 5. This sneaker has worth $225 (Rs 18,372 approx). Along with this, the winner will also receive a personalized handwritten note, will be able to visit special spots in Miami, shop at 305 Kicks, and also get dinner at Khaled’s Another Wing restaurant.

Airbnb and @djkhaled are inviting sneakerheads to an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in a recreation of DJ Khaled’s legendary sneaker closet 👀 pic.twitter.com/6t2FD5kRR7 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 21, 2022

Talking about the whole event, as mentioned in a Marca report, DJ Khaled mentioned the whole sneaker craze and said, “Sneakers are an essential part of hip-hop culture, and collecting them is an art – just like creating music. We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do to the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Would you like to participate?

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Christian Bale Didn’t Want To Talk To Johnny Depp Until… On ‘Public Enemies’, He Once Said “I Enjoy It That Way”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News