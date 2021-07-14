Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most successful actors in the world. From his huge wrestling career to getting into Hollywood and flourishing it – the actor has what it takes to be the best in everything. Back in 2018, the Rock took a dig at DJ Khaled’s oral-s*x tweet and revealed that he takes pride in mastering all performances.

In an interview, Khaled revealed that he doesn’t perform oral-s*x but expects his wife to do it for him because rules are different for men.

Now, this for obvious reasons didn’t go well with a section on the internet. The Root took to their Twitter account and tweeted, “DJ Khaled says he doesn’t perform oral s*x, but expects it from his wife because he’s the king: “Different rules for men”.

DJ Khaled says he doesn't perform oral sex, but expects it from his wife because he's the king: "Different rules for men" https://t.co/tj1udanmpA pic.twitter.com/HWI0fdTqd6 — The Root (@TheRoot) May 4, 2018

Reacting to the tweet, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “Ahem.. *clears throat* as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread”.

Ahem.. *clears throat*

as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread 👀 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 6, 2018

The Rock’s fans were quick to react to his tweet and applauded him for being a true gentleman and taking a stand for what’s right.

A user reacted to Dwayne Johnson’s reply and wrote, “Clearly.. I mean look at him and look at you. She will be layin in bed next to DJ Khaled and looking back at this tweet from The Rock like that old spice commercial.”

Another user wrote, “Ha! A real man! Love you”.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Clearly.. I mean look at him and look at you. She will be layin in bed next to DJ Khaled and looking back at this tweet from The Rock like that old spice commercial. pic.twitter.com/Mzg2PHyYEp — WhoGoneCheckMe (@walton_gm) May 6, 2018

Ha! A real man! Love you — Sarah L. Sheppard (@scrappysheppard) May 6, 2018

@misswunderwoman More reasons to love the Rock… 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Mariah Jones (she/her) (@mariahcjones25) May 6, 2018

I think the world realized that when you used to come out (during your wrestling days), and ask "can you smelllllllllllllalalalalulululullll."

Rewatch those moments and notice how your tounge flaps around. The ladies def noticed.

You da man. — Patwant Singh (@PatwantSingh) May 6, 2018

FUCK I literally read this tweet in the airport this morning and I had to physically restrain myself from screaming — 💎💖💫essential oil diffuser💫💖💎 (@misswunderwoman) May 6, 2018

Haha, those are some really fun reactions.

What are your thoughts on DJ Khaled’s oral-s*x comments and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to it? Tell us in the comments below.

