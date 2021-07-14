Advertisement

The Korean boy band, BTS, is at the top of their game, with their recent single – Butter, still ruling the Billboard charts. While as a band, the group has a considerable following, each member of the team, too – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – have a fandom of their own. But do you know Min Yoon-gi, aka Suga, almost drowned as a kid?

In 2017, during their fourth-anniversary celebrations, the members had gathered together to unwrap gifts presented to them by their team. The gift consisted of a framed picture from each K-pop members’ childhood. While unwrapping the frame, they also shared when and where it was taken. It was here that the singer opened up about his near-drowning experience.

Unwrapping his gift, Suga showed his fellow BTS member the framed picture of him relaxing on a beach. A young Min Yoon-gi is seen resting his head on a blue inflatable as he rocks some shades while being buried in the sand. When his bandmates pulled his legs, asking if he was tired even as a kid, the singer narrated the story.

Talking about his near-drowning experience, BTS’ Suga said (as translated the English subtitles in the video), “This was the day that I almost drowned in the ocean. I was riding on a tube when it capsized. I couldn’t breathe, and I was struggling in the water. And my dad rescued me. It was really scary…”

When a concerned Jimin asked if that was the reason he doesn’t join the other BTS member when they dive into the water, Suga replied, “No, I just don’t feel like it.” This answer left J-Hope bursting into laughter. Check out the video:

We are really happy that your dad was nearby to rescue you, Suga.

Talking about BTS’ latest song, Butter, the single continues to remain its top spot on Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh consecutive week. Released on May 21, the track broke four Guinness World Records soon after its release – most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube (3.9 million concurrent viewers), most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours (108,200,000), most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group and most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours.

