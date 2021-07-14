Advertisement

Nothing beats the magnum reception enjoyed by the Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda starrer Extraction on Netflix. The movie that hit the streaming giant just when the world was confined within the four walls, went on to be the biggest hit on the platform ever. It went on to be Netflix’s highest streamed movie and with that Joe and Anthony Russo had another shining feather in their already glorious hats. And as one would expect, the talks of the sequel began in full swing.

Soon after the success of the first and the massive reception reports, the streaming giant with the Avengers veteran filmmakers announced Extraction 2. They also announced holding back Chris Hemsworth to reprise his character Tyler Rake yet again. While not much was known about the plot, turns out the tea is finally spilling, and we must grab it now. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

By the name, it is, of course, about extracting someone from somewhere, and Tyler is a pro at it; you must know that by now. As per We Got This Covered, Extraction 2 with its plot only gets bigger and better. This time around, Chris Hemsworth as Rake will infiltrate a prison facility to rescue a Georgian gangster’s wife and son, before he takes them to Australia for safety reasons.

And as you already expected, bad guys will know their whereabouts and in no time haunt their journey. The action in Extraction 2 will happen on the streets of Sydney. Considering the distance is 12,000 kilometres between Australia and the country bordering Eastern Europe and Western Asia, we can only imagine the scale the action will be set in. We are already excited.

Meanwhile, the plan with Extraction is not just taking this single series ahead, but branching out a complete universe. The Russo brothers in an interview have already confirmed that. As per the same portal they said, “I’m still not gonna commit because I think it’s more exciting to surprise people, but I will say this, we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters. So if you’re interested in David Harbour’s character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie.”

How excited are you for the Chris Hemsworth starrer? Let us know in the comments section below.

