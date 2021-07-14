Ryan Reynolds Makes A Smashing Entry Into The MCU In His Signature Deadpool Avatar & Fans Already Can't Keep Calm!

Advertisement

The rumours of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been doing the rounds for a while now. And guess what, the actor just made it official with the teaser of his upcoming film, Free Guy that he reviewed along with MCU’s character Korg. Scroll down to read more.

Well, this is definitely not how we expected the announcement but it’s Deadpool, what do you expect? Haha!

Ryan Reynolds shared the reaction video of ‘Free Guy’ on his official Twitter handle with a guest reactor, Korg who happens to be a part of MCU and is played by Thor director Taika Watiti. Sharing the video on Twitter, the actor wrote, “If you include Deadpool’s cocaine rider, this is the most expensive reaction video ever made.”

If you include Deadpool’s cocaine rider, this is the most expensive reaction video ever made. pic.twitter.com/XvhIQMtBfS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 13, 2021

This is the second collaboration between Ryan Reynolds and Taika after Green Lantern and that as we know was for the DC Universe.

Reacting to Ryan Reynolds’ video, Taika Watiti wrote on his Twitter acc, “This is the third FIRST TIME I’ve ever worked with Ryan Rennolds. @FreeGuyMovie in theatres AUGUST 13. #ReactionVideo”.

This is the third FIRST TIME I've ever worked with Ryan Rennolds. @FreeGuyMovie in theatres AUGUST 13. #ReactionVideo https://t.co/EkWHN4ODhd — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 13, 2021

Well, well. Isn’t that we were all waiting for?

And what stole the show for us was Korg’s speech on how to enter the MCU. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool asks the way to enter Marvel and he responds by saying, “Have a dream, chase it, lose that dream, just sabotage all sorts of happiness in pursuit of that dream, climb up to the peaks of that mountain and when you get to the top, land at the bottom and realize you’re never going to achieve that dream, and at that point check your emails. Maybe you’ll get something from your agents saying Marvel wants to talk.”

What are your thoughts on Deadpool entering the MCU? Tell us in the comments below.

