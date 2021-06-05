



Advertisement

It’s an actor’s job to pull off any scene with grace and smoothness to make the viewers believe that what’s happening is true. At times, it may take several takes to get the desired outcome, especially if it’s a s*x scene being shot. Today, we tell you about an A-rated scene Ryan Reynolds had to shoot with Olivia Wilde for The Change-Up.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2011, Reynolds recalled his awkward yet hilarious s*x scene with Olivia Wilde while shooting The Change-Up. Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

As reported by today.com, Ryan Reynolds said, “So, in the scene, she’s sitting there and I take her top off and the bra off, and she has those pasties on, but she’s drawn these adorable little smiley faces on them.”

Continuing talking further about the s*x scene with Olivia Wilde in The Change-Up, Ryan Reynolds said. “And I forget every line in the scene – not just from this movie but from every other movie I’ve done.”

But that wasn’t the end of the Deadpool actor’s troubles. Reynolds further added, “At some point in the scene she takes my hands and puts them on her breasts. So, they’re there. Palms (are) a little sweaty. I don’t know what’s happening. … And I’m trying not to look at her like a 14-year-old boy that just won the lady lottery.”

But Ryan Reynolds failed. The Buried actor said, “I take my hands away and I look down at my hands and there’s two frickin’ smiley faces on them and I have no idea what to do. The scene is over now. And I reflexively, like an idiot, just put my hands right back on her breasts.”

He concluded talking about this s*x scene filming for The Change-Up by saying, “I think I’m doing it to cover them up, but I’m realizing now that it’s a very fine line between chivalry and, you know, workplace s*xual assault.”

The Change-Up was a fantasy romantic comedy film produced and directed by David Dobkin. It was written by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore and starring Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman in the lead roles. Besides Reynolds and Bateman, the 2011 film also starred Leslie Mann, Olivia Wilde, Alan Arkin, Mircea Monroe and more. The film, unfortunately, failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Must Read: Emma Stone In Cruella 2 Already Confirmed! Early Development Currently Underway At Disney

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube