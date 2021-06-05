It looks like the trouble on the sets of Mission Impossible 7 is never-ending, and it has become an impossible task to finish the shooting of the same, at least during the pandemic. One after the other, hurdles are causing the Tom Cruise starrer to halt shooting. Well, the latest buzz is that the film has faced one more hurdle leading to a shooting halt, and it has something to do with the actor isolating himself.

Yes! You heard that right. Tom has isolated himself after learning that several members of the crew have tested positive for Coronavirus. Keep reading further for more details.

According to reports in The Sun, It’s learnt that the shoot of Mission Impossible 7 has been suspended yet again. This time the film has been put on a halt for ten days to curb a further spread after 14 members of the crew have tested positive for the virus. An official statement on the same was released yesterday by Paramount Pictures.

The UK shoot has been halted, and the entire 60-strong crew is in isolation here following mass testing. It is the latest in a string of delays for Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7, due out next May.

Sources close to the film have revealed that as they shot a nightclub scene for the film, the four women dancers who later tested positive were “within a couple of metres” from Tom. Ten crew members have also since tested positive, and it is understood the actor has had to isolate since Tuesday.

The source further said, “Tom Cruise is absolutely fuming about what’s happened, especially given his rant to his staff last year. It’s going to badly affect filming, and they’ll be playing catch-up when they finally come back. Fourteen crew members have got Covid — most of them are close aides of Tom’s. The whole shooting crew, about 60 people, have all had to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Filming has been taking place at Longcross Studios in Chertsey, Surrey, over the past few months. We hope that there is no further delay after this in the filming of Mission Impossible 7.

