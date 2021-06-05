As a fan, many would agree with us when we say that it becomes a little difficult to see your favourite actor, who has become a beloved part of a particular franchise, finding their foot in a different one. But, it looks like this practice is no longer standing true, and it isn’t that bad a deal after all. Watching the Mother Of Dragons, Emilia Clarke, in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion after her successful sting in Game Of Thrones was a visual treat for everyone.

But do you really know why Emilia agreed to make this jump from GOT to another major franchise? Well, the actress has finally revealed it, and we have brought it to you as we know you would love to know it. Keep scrolling further.

Emilia Clarke spent eight seasons as an almost universally adored part of the Game Of Thrones cast. Her stint in the superhit franchise put her on the map and brought her a wealth of other opportunities. And now, the actress has officially entered the MCU family with Secret Invasion. In an interview with Comicbook, she revealed why she wanted to work with Marvel.

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it,” said Emilia Clarke. “I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this.”

Indeed, calling MCU the Apple of this world makes total sense, and who wouldn’t want to be a part of this world?

Anyway, we are sure that no one is complaining about Emilia Clarke joining the MCU family. The fact that the actress actually accepted that she wanted to join the MCU family as she wanted to be a part of the “cool kid crowd” has won us all over again.

Also, did you know that she was almost going to be a part of Iron Man 3 in 2013? A script change led to her debut in the MCU being delayed by nearly a decade, so she’s probably also glad to finally be able to work on this series with the studio.

