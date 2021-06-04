Singer Madonna has penned a heart-warming note for her father Silvio Ciccone on his 90th birthday. She says he taught her the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life.

The pop star posted a collage of pictures featuring her family in her father’s vineyard. Alongside the clip, she wrote: “My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had — He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life… Again I thank you. It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard. #happybirthday #ohfather#thestrangers @cicconevineyard.”

Last month, Madonna shared a set of pictures on social media about a brave new world.

She posted three pictures on Instagram, where she was seen holding a placard that reads: “Clean and Sanitized for your city.”

In one, she is also seen holding a drink in one hand. She looks gorgeous in an all-black ensemble with a matching beret and cat-eye reading glasses.

The first image has a caption that reads: “Brave,” with earth and drink emoji. The second photo read: “New”, while the third has the word “World” captioning it.

