Actress Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a series of throwback pictures with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, who is currently shooting for “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” in Cape Town, South Africa. Rubina shared in her post that she was missing Abhinav.

Advertisement

“One month of not being in your arms……. ohh! I miss you @ashukla09….#rubinadilaik #abhinavshukla #major #missing #love” she wrote.

Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik fans were quick to respond to her post.

While one fan reacted and commented on Rubina Dilaik’s post: “Favourite couple forever” with a heart emoji, another one posted: “The caption hits hard. Praying for your speedy recovery”

Meanwhile, Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back and had quarantined herself at Shimla. She had posted a video recently informing her fans that she was recovering well.

Must Read: Exclusive! Himanshi Khurana Is All Set To Enter Bollywood: “I Am In Talks For A Number Of Projects…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube