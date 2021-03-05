Abhinav Shukla gained a lot of popularity after Bigg Boss 14. While his wife Rubina Dilaik won the show, the actor managed to win a lot of hearts. From his spat with Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni to friendship with Naina Singh, everything is now creating a lot of noise. Amidst it all, the handsome hunk is answering if he and his ladylove are planning welcoming parenthood anytime soon.

For the unversed, Abhinav and Rubina tied the knot in 2018, after dating for a couple of years. Rumours around trouble in paradise began doing the rounds last year. The Shakti actress confirmed the same during her stay in the house. They even revealed that they had given each other a final 6-month period before finalizing the divorce.

Now, Abhinav Shukla says Bigg Boss 14 has only gotten them closer. Furthermore, the actor claims that the entire spat that took place between Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant over the latter pulling the strings of his shorts only brought them closer.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Abhinav Shukla talking about Rakhi Sawant’s act said, “It was a violation of my personal space. It was not cool. Whatever happened after that was shown, nothing was edited pre or post.”

Did that bring him and Rubina Dilaik closer? “Absolutely. It gave me a sense of belonging,” said Abhinav.

During the conversation, Shukla was even asked about welcoming babies anytime soon. To this, the actor replied, “Abhi socha nahi hai.”

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla also opened up about his bond with ‘frenemies’ Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. He clarified that there’s so bad blood from his side and he would be cordial at any place that he meets them!

