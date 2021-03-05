After Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s love is not hidden from anyone. They are the newest couple on the block, and every fan is keeping a close eye on their activity. Fans loved to see their stint in the reality show, and everyone wants to see more of them on screen. Well, then we have a piece of good news for all those fans who cannot wait to see their crackling chemistry once again.

Aly and Jasmin will soon be seen in a music video together. Isn’t that great news? Well, then keep scrolling further to know more about the music video.

According to reports in Bollywood Life, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are going to do a music video with Tony Kakkar. Anshul Garg of Desi Music Factory announced this. This is not the first time a music video is being shot with a Bigg Boss couple. Tony Kakkar’s last song with Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Shona Shona has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

We are sure that this new music video with Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni would do wonders too. Sidharth Shukla has done a couple of songs with Desi Music Factory. His Dil Ko Karaar Aaya has got 45 million views so far. This is what Anshul Garg tweeted about the upcoming music video.

JasLy, as their fans lovingly call them, won a million hearts with their tale of friendship and love. We all saw their bond growing in the show. What started with mere friendship blossomed into love during the show. Almost every fan had tears in their eyes when Aly cried for Jasmin after her eviction.

Fans are ecstatic about hearing about this collaboration between Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, and Tony Kakkar. Despite some criticism, Tony is one of the most successful singers of modern times. It seems the first poster will be out sometime today. Fans are already gearing up for it.

