Jasmin Bhasin, who was one of the strong contenders of Bigg Boss 14, was recently eliminated from the house. Disheartened fans took to Twitter demanding the makers to bring her back. Now it seems the makers of the show are ready to fulfil their wish.

Jasmin’s eviction was one of the heartbreaking moments on the show, which moved even host Salman Khan to tears. Her best friend Aly Goni was inconsolable and needed his inhaler to regain composure. Although the actress will enter the house next month, there is a twist in the tale.

Jasmin Bhasin will only enter as Aly’s connection and be a support system to him instead of a contestant on the show. A source revealed to the Times Of India, “Jasmin will be quarantined for a week from January 30. After completing the mandatory quarantine period, she will go inside the house for a week during the family week. People have loved Jasmin and Aly’s jodi and have been demanding that the makers bring her back. Understandably, they want to see more of Jasmin and Aly’s budding romance. And soon, they will see the two together again on the show in what will be a complete role reversal. Jasmin will be for Aly what he was for her before he walked out of the house to save her — a faithful support system.”

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s budding romance was one of the highlights of this season. It all began when Aly agreed to join the reality show midway to cheer up Jasmin. He came at a time when she was an emotionally fragile state. Initially, Aly entered the house only to support Jasmin and not as a contestant.

Aly stuck to his guns. He chose to exit the show when he was pitted against Jasmin during an elimination task. However, a few weeks later he returned to the show and the two grew closer to each other. Fans were delighted to see the two love birds becoming stronger as a unit. Just two weeks ago, Jasmin was eliminated and Aly had a breakdown. But now, the two are all set to reunite inside the house.

