The Family Man 2 has the radar of its massive fan base like never before. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani amongst others – the first season was a massive success. It released in 2019 and ever since, fans have been waiting for the sequel. The makers promised the trailer release on 19th Jan but did not deliver as promised. However, there’s good news amidst it all coming from Samantha Akkineni.

Advertisement

The second season of the Amazon Prime Show will witness the entry of Samantha. Given how famous and successful of a star she is in the South, many were curious to know about her role. Fans wanted her to have something meaty and looks like that’s happening!

Advertisement

A few hours ago, The Family Man 2 makers introduced character emojis on Twitter. In a never-before situation, along with Manoj Bajpayee, the character look of Samantha Akkineni has gotten prominence too. It is probably the first time ever that a female character has been featured on emojis. Isn’t that huge?

Just as surprised as we are, the same is the scenario with Samantha Akkineni. The actress reacted to one of the fan tweets when he caught notice of the same. “Really?” she wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

As expected, fans have been going gaga ever since. The actress is trending along with The Family Man 2 on Twitter.

“Sam in twitter emoji hashtag #Thefamilyman2 @Samanthaprabhu2…waiting for the trailer @PrimeVideoIN,” a fan wrote.

Another tweeted, “She always turns pain into power just Queen things FireFire À Big congratulations to South Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 She is the first ever Indian actress to get Twitter emoji for an hashtag #TheFamilyMan2 #SamanthaAkkineni”

“On-screen @Samanthaprabhu2 is one of the finest Actress in South India. Waiting for her to see in the #TheFamilyMan2 #SamanthaAkkineni is the first South Indian actress to have an Twitter emoji @PrimeVideo,” wrote a user.

Must Read: Vivek Oberoi Enjoys Breakfast With ‘Champions’ Cheteshwar Pujara & Jasprit Bumrah



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube