Actor Vivek Oberoi recently caught up with cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah at the Dubai airport and shared a snapshot of the meeting with his fans.

“Breakfast with the Champions! What an absolute pleasure hanging out and chatting with @jaspritb1 & @cheteshwar_pujara at #dubaiairport, so good to hear about your experiences during the historic test in person! May you guys continue to make the nation proud!” Vivek captioned the picture.

Team India’s monumental win in the fourth Test against Australia at Brisbane won hearts the world over. With the stalwarts of the team out of action, mostly owing to injuries, the onus was one a primary greenhorn squad led by Ajinkya Rahane to snatch victory.

While Pujara was part of the fourth Test team, Bumrah was among the stars who were out of action owing to injury.

Vivek caught up with the cricketers along with Nitin Patel, physiotherapist of the Indian Cricket Team.

The actor is currently working on his production ventures, “Rosie: Saffron Chapter” and “Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder”.

Vivek Anand Oberoi on Sunday went down memory lane and tweeted his family photo. As a child, he used to find sitting on the lap of his father and actor Suresh Oberoi, the most blissful place.

The black and white photo features him with his parents and sister.

“Sitting on Dad’s lap – the most blissful place in the world. Sharing the frame are the two most beautiful women who are my source of inspiration and unshakeable strength! Love you all to the moon and back!

Koi lauta de mujhe bachpan ke din!

#ChildhoodMemories

#Throwback,” Vivek tweeted.

On the work front, Vivek last starred in the 2019 film “PM Narendra Modi”.

He will be seen in the horror flick “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter”, which is said to be based on true events that happened in Gurugram. He also has whodunit thriller film “Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?” in his kitty.

Meanwhile, the Shaad Ali-directed Saathiya was released 18 years ago on this day. Actor Vivek Oberoi says the film is still relevant today and is close to his heart.

