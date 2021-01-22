Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has shared a throwback childhood picture from her first ballet performance.

Tara posted the picture on Instagram stories, featuring several children dressed in colourful outfits. Tara used a red arrow to point at herself in the image.

On the image, she wrote: “Me at age 9 or 10 in my first ballet at the incredible Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at the NCPA with the New Jersey Ballet performing the #Nutcracker @piasutaria.”

Earlier in Dec, Tara Sutaria shared a picture from the beach and she looked every inch gorgeous in it.

In the Instagram image, she was seen in a white ensemble, walking on a sandy beach and against the backdrop a bright blue sky and water.

“When you dance down the street with a cloud at your feet, that’s amore,” she wrote as caption.

On the professional front, The actress had her breakthrough in Bollywood with a starring role in “Student Of The Year 2” and was also seen in the action film “Marjaavaan”.

She now has two films coming up — “Tadap” and “Ek Villain 2”.

“Tadap” is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”. She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film. Mohit Suri’s “Ek Villain 2”, co-stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

She has also been roped in to play the female lead in the second installment of “Heropanti”, starring Tiger Shroff. Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film.

