We know that all you fans are really excited about Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan. Ever since the movie has been announced and the star cast is revealed, fans just cannot keep calm. Now we have some more details to give out to you guys to increase the excitement level.

This film is special in many sense as Mr Khan was back on a film set after almost two years for this film. Also, this will also mark as a comeback for Deepika after her short break. If that was not enough then this film is included in YRF’s 50 years slate.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone worked throughout this month and reportedly completed the second Pathan schedule. Director Siddharth Anand has no time to rest as he will fly to Dubai to join the 10-member team for recee. Reportedly, the team will spend 25 days scouting locations before they kick off shooting in February.

The plan is to shoot stylized action sequences. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone play RAW agents with Dimple Kapadia essaying the head of the department’s head in Pathan. While they filmed emotional scenes during the course of two schedules at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, they plan to shoot elaborate chase sequences between John and Shah Rukh Khan in Abu Dhabi.

According to the report, the recee began at the UAE capital followed by their visit to Liwa Oasis and Ferrari World. They also plan to visit Business Bay and plan a sequence at the Meydan Bridge’s architectural landmark.

In November 2020, some photos were leaked of Shah Rukh Khan sporting long hair as he began shooting for Pathan. It seems like he will sport an edgier look since he plays an agent, a man on a mission.

With Pathan, Shah Rukh will appear on the screen almost three years after his last release, Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. How excited are you to watch this film? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

