Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani starrer Dostana 2 is one of the exciting projects to look forward. After presenting the topic of homos*xuality in an entertaining way, everyone is excited to see what sequel has to offer. Unfortunately, the film isn’t witnessing a day of lights in terms of shooting.

Back in March 2020, the film was supposed to go on floors in the United Kingdom. As we all know, how COVID-19 was in full force back then. As expected, the shooting schedule was disrupted. Reportedly, the shoot was rescheduled from this month in London but as the UK is yet again observing a lockdown to fight with a new strain of coronavirus, work remains to be at a halt.

Now, as per Mid-Day’s report, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dostana 2 director Collin D’Cunha are looking for a new location as there’s no idea on when the conditions in the UK will normalise. “Shooting in the UK looks difficult in the near future. So, the producers and director Collin D’Cunha are exploring whether they can change the location altogether. While Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming Good Luck Jerry, Kartik Aaryan is prepping for his next. The final call on the next schedule of Dostana 2 will be taken by the month-end,” a source quotes.

The film is a sequel to 2008 hit Dostana which featured Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. It was helmed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Meanwhile, speaking at Barkha Dutt’s, We The Women, KJo revealed that Dostana 2 will touch the topic of sexuality with the utmost care and in a way that would not make people cringe. Elaborating on the same, Karan has been quoted saying, “The evolution is from one Dostana to the other. Dostana one that released in 2008 and the sequel that’s releasing in 2020, you will see that the representation is accurate, non-caricaturish and on point, talking about sexuality in a way that will not make you cringe while watching it. So therein lies the fact that in the last 12 years, there has been a solid change in the way we depict gay characters. Even in Kapoor & Sons and the way it was depicted.”

