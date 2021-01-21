Indra Kumar, who is known for his successful entertainers has collaborated with the ace producer Bhushan Kumar to bring together Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh for the unique slice of life comedy with a message, titled Thank God.

The shoot has begun from today in Mumbai and present at the auspicious Mahurat were Markand Adhikari, Rudra Pandit, Anand Pandit, Ashok Thakeria, Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Balu Munnangi, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Vinod Bhanushali and Shiv Chanana

Mr Balu Munnangi gave the first clap for Thank God.

Unlike any of Indra Kumar’s previous blockbusters, Thank God will be a newer avatar with laughter and a beautiful message at the end which will connect with families and be relatable in today’s world.

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

