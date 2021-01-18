Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran starrer Drishyam, which was released in 2015, received widespread acclaim due to its unique script and engaging narrative. Nishikant Kamat’s directorial film is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam-language film of the same name.

In the film, Ajay Devgn’s character Vijay Sargaonkar is a cinema enthusiast who gets ideas of deceiving the cops through movies. Now after five years, someone inspired from Drishyam while committing a heinous crime. Read on to know more.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested by Boisar police on Thursday for allegedly killing his girlfriend in October 2020. The alleged crime occurred in his rented flat in Vangaon, Palghar. Reportedly, the accused hid the body in the bathroom loft of this flat and even buried cement to avoid a foul smell.

According to Times Of India report, the accused and a 32-year-old woman were in a relationship for six months. The two went shopping for their impending wedding on October 21, 2020. However, she didn’t return home that day and didn’t even pick up the calls by her family members.

Later, her family members received a message WhatsApp that she and the accussed have moved to Vapi and that they got married. When her family tried contacting him, he refused to speak to them. However, the family didn’t register a complaint against him since they knew the accused very well.

It was only last week that victim’s brother Rupesh spotted the accused in Boisar with his family. When Rupesh caught him, the accused fled away. This prompted him to file a complaint against the accused. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused and taken into custody.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to his crime and revealed that the accused didn’t want to marry his girlfriend. But she kept pestering him. As a result, the accused strangulated her, buried her body on the loft and then constructed a wall with cement, mortar and anti-leak glue. The accused even visited the flat regularly to ensure there was no foul smell. He even paid rent for the flat.

The accused also revealed that he got the idea from Drishyam’s climax scene, where Vijay had carefully hidden it in the under-construction police station in his locality. However, the accused couldn’t fool the police and was soon nabbed.

