Tabu has always been lauded for her acting skills and till date, she’s holding her fort strong. Her being part of any project has always been a valuable addition, which a filmmaker always looks for. And due to the same reason, the makers of Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 too have done some adjustments in the shoot.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the Andhadhun actress was all set to exit the project due to dates issue. As we all know, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was slated to arrive in July 2020 but COVID-19 disrupted all plans. It was in March 2020 when the shoot of the film witnessed a halt. After everything got back to normal, the team was supposed to begin work in October, which further got pushed to December. As per the latest update, the shoot resumption was finally locked for January end.

Advertisement

But if we go by a report in Mid-Day, Tabu had a problem with a newly allotted schedule as she is unavailable. Owing to the same, she almost had backed out of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. Thankfully, the makers are ready to redesign the shooting schedule to accommodate her.

“Due to the date issues, Tabu was in the process of exiting the project. However, the makers are keen to retain her and are reworking the schedule to accommodate her. The shoot, which was to commence later this month, followed by a short stint in Lucknow, has now been tentatively pushed to July 2021. The new dates will be finalised soon,” the source quotes.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also feature Kiara Advani as a female lead in opposite to Kartik Aaryan. It’s a sequel to Akshay Kumar led 2007 hit.

Meanwhile, ever since the announcement has been made, there have been constant comparisons between Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan. Speaking on the same, Anees had said that Akshay has been around way longer than Kartik, the latter is still trying to find his footing.

Must Read: Tribhanga Exclusive! Vaibhav Tatwawaadi: “Kajol Makes Sure Everyone Around Her Is Comfortable”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube