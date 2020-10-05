2 Years Of Andhadhun: Radhika Apte Recalls The Film With Ayushmann Khurrana As ‘A Great Learning & Experience”

The Radhika Apte and Ayushman Khurrana starrer ‘Andhadhun’ made headlines when it released back in 2018. The film was loved by the audience for its intense and thrilling storyline.

Today marks the two year anniversary of Andhadhun which won many accolades and even won the National Award. Marking the occasion, Radhika Apte has shared how the film made an impact on her.

Radhika shared, “Andhadhun will always be close to my heart. It gave me yet another opportunity to collaborate with like minded colleagues, who inspire me and help me grow my craft. Working with a director like Sriram Raghavan and co-actor Ayushmann, was a great learning and experience.”

The actress further added, “It feels lovely to have worked on a film which won itself a National award, went on to receive so much love from the audience and become a classic in itself.”

Radhika was seen essaying the character of Sophie, a girl next door who falls in love with Ayushmann Khurana’s character. This dark comedy crime thriller was widely loved and Radhika was praised for giving an impactful performance.

Be it theatres or films Radhika has always grabbed all opportunities and the characters that choose to be in her skin and craft have always turned out phenomenal. The actress never leaves any stone unturned to give her best.

Radhika Apte was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai and will be seen next in her international project A Call To Spy. She will be playing the real-life character of a spy, Noor Inayat Khan in ACTS. The actress also made her directorial debut with Sleepwalkers which received ‘The Best Midnight Short Award’ at Palms Spring International Short Fest that was held online, this year.

