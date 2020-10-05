Mirzapur 2 Trailer: Phir Hera Pheri’s Babu Bhaiya Invites All The Fans In His ‘Mastaaa’ Style

Mirzapur 2 is all set to start streaming on Prime Video from Oct 23. The season 2 of the much-loved show starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma and others is being desperately awaited by many. And before that all of us damn excited for the trailer which is all set to release tomorrow i.e. Oct 6.

To tease the fans as Amazon Prime Video always do, it posted a crossover meme on Instagram. And it’s sure to leave you in splits. The hilarious Phir Hera Pheri x Mirzapur meme shows Paresh Rawal’s Babu Rao answering everyone about Mirzapur 2’s trailer. As it says, “Tuesday ko aa haan, tuesday ko mast naha dho ke aana” we can’t stop but ROFL!

The post caption reads as saying, “nahi aayega toh ghar pe aake deke jayega 😌”

Isn’t that hilarious?

Meanwhile, Mirzapur 2 team has recently released a series of interesting promos featuring actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi.

The gripping and intense promo featuring the iconic, yet deadly father-son duo of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) shows the King and Prince of Mirzapur talk about the rules of the land. And most importantly how they can easily be changed as per the one who rules over the land.

The one featuring Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya in revenge mode has him saying, “Hamara udeshya ek hi hai… jaan se maarege, kyuki maarege tabhi jee paayege”

Another deadly promo featuring Shweta Tripathi as Golu promises her departure from the bubbly girl of Season 1 to a revengeful one. Golu in the new promo seeks vengeance from Munna Tripathi. With a heart full of anger, Golu is in no mood to spare her rivals.

The cast of the show also includes Rasika Duggal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others. The show has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment. While the show is directed by Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai, it is created by Puneet Krishna. Executive producers of Mirzapur is Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

