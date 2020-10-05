Damaged 2: Hina Khan Wins An Award For Popular Actor Female In A Negative Role

From television to films to now the OTT space, actress Hina Khan has managed to conquer all 3 mediums with absolute power-packed performances which have been loved by the audiences and her fans.

Advertisement

Her first-ever digital debut ‘Damaged2‘ in which Hina portrayed a grey shade on screen has also been widely recognized for the show’s concept and Hina’s outstanding performance in it!

Advertisement

Not only has Damaged2 along with the platform it is aired on won awards for its amazing conceptualization, but Hina Khan too has won the award for the popular actor female – negative role in a web series category.

‘Damaged2‘ marked Hina Khan’s second antagonist role on the screen which was brilliantly received by the viewers who have enjoyed watching her in such a different avatar which she totally nailed with an amazing performance!

Meanwhile, Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Hina over her upcoming song. From talking about shooting amid pandemic to her newly loved pairing with Dheeraj – the actress has opened up about it all.

When asked about the same, Hina Khan said, “I was in fact very happy to know that post Naagin itself, Universal had wanted to cast Dheeraj and I together in the song. It was surprising as Dheeraj had played an antagonist in the show and I was the protagonist, but somewhere they did feel and see some sort of chemistry between us and thought it would fit well for the song. It was lovely collaborating with Dheeraj once again, and we had a great time working together.

Over the years, Hina has been quite careful about her choices of projects. We asked her what made her say yes to Humko Tum Mil Gaye. “The concept and theme of the song is what instantly got to me. Besides it being a lovely heart-touching romantic number, the song gives out a beautiful message about staying positive, confident and keeping faith through tough times. That’s what I truly loved about the whole vibe of the song, as I am someone who is always open to being a part of content which gives out a meaningful message,” she responded.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Breaks Down Because Of Nikki Tamboli, Read What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube