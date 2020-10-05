Actress Hina Khan has become the TRP queen as well as good luck mascot for many as she was recently seen launching Naagin 5. Furthermore, the actress has been welcomed every season after hers, not once but multiple times on Bigg Boss as she garners eyeballs unlike any other! From having played the quintessential bahu Akshara to today being one of the biggest style icons of our country, Hina’s audience is unmatched globally!

Bigg Boss 14 may have just launched this past weekend but the makers and channel have played smart by starting off the show with past season winners as well as Hina Khan! Hina, though not a winner of her season, is the most talked about, most sought after and one of the biggest brands in the industry today. Her career graph has only gone up after Bigg Boss as the actress has juggled between the big screen, OTT, playing the most iconic vamp of television – Komolika, music videos, ramp shows as well as representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Now no wonder Hina was roped in for this coming season’s launch as she brings a loyal audience unlike any other which will develop an interest for the viewers in this new season of Bigg Boss.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see her back in the house as Hina had set style trends on fire and we wonder what her look book this year is going to look like!

