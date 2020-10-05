Bhavya Gandhi gained immense popularity with his stint as Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. When the actor decided to quit the show, many fans were left shocked and heartbroken.

Apparently, Bhavya was part of the show since its inception and left it in 2017. After keeping a mum for a while, the actor himself revealed the reason for quitting the show. He always wanted to join the Gujarati film industry and took a step when the right offer came in. He made his big-screen debut in 2017 with Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay.

Post film’s release, Bhavya Gandhi had an interview with Telly Masala. He spoke on various things like the response to Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay and his stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was even put forth with a question, “Whether the decision to join films was a wise one?” To which he replied, “I cannot say it’s a wise decision or some decision, but all I can say is that it is my faith that I decided to explore from one dimension (small screen) to another dimension (big screen).”

Bhavya Gandhi also thanked his fans for accepting him on the big screen so swiftly.

Meanwhile, coming to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhavya was replaced by Raj Anadkat in 2017. Raj, in one of his interviews, had confessed of being flooded with hate comments for playing Tapu initially.

Speaking to Spotboye about his journey in Taarak Mehta as the new Tapu, Raj said, “Audience gave me a mixed reaction. There were people liking me but at the same time, there were people who also said that he is not suiting the role and not acting properly. I used to receive hate comments on social media but I took that as a motivation to do better. But now I feel happy that they have accepted me. Today, when I step out people come to me and say good things about my character especially when my family is around. I simply feel superb.”

Raj further said, “When I got finalised for Tapu’s character, it was a big responsibility for me because I had to make sure that the audience’s attachment does not break with Tapu’s character. And I tried my best to give everything but it took almost a month to get that masti and then creating a bond with Daya, Jetha and Dadaji.”

