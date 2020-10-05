Bigg Boss 14 has just started but the controversies didn’t take long this time. Last year, we saw a lot of outside relations surface online and not for good. This season seems to be no different. BB13’s Paras Chhabra has now opened up about his relationship with Pavitra Punia. The actor claims that the explosive truth had been hidden from her.

For the unversed, Paras and Pavitra dated somewhere around in 2018. However, the relationship did not last for long. Before that, the actress was said to be dating a businessman, Sumit Maheshwari. The couple even got engaged in an intimate ceremony back in 2015 but there remained no update afterwards.

Now, Paras Chhabra claims that Pavitra Punia was already married and hid the truth from him. It was only after her then-husband called him, that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant got to know about it all. Furthermore, he has claimed that there are more startling revelations that could be explosive if he opens up.

Paras Chhabra in a conversation with Times of India said, “Pavitra has rightly said that Paras was her mistake because a married woman can’t be dating and fooling me. It was alarming to know this when her husband messaged me and said you both could be with each other as much as you want but only after my divorce with her. I confronted her and she agreed, then I got to know one after other shocking revelations about her.”

The former Splitsvilla contestant even went onto say that he doesn’t want to open his mouth. That could turn the tables for Pavitra Punia on Bigg Boss 14 and it won’t be for good. “I don’t want to open my mouth right now. I could be explosive right now, but time will tell and it will show during her stint in BB. If I open my mouth things can go against her and it won’t be good. She hid about her marriage from me,” he added.

Well, let’s see if all of this is addressed in the Bigg Boss 14 house and what does Pavitra have to say about it.

