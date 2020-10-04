Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an update on her pregnancy. She is five months pregnant and going strong.

In a new Instagram picture she has posted, Kareena is seen sitting in a park and soaking in the sun.

“5 months and going strong PS: The #KaftanSeries continues,” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 303K likes.

On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan had announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support — Saif and Kareena,” said the announcement issued by the star couple through their office.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.

On September 29, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turned three on Tuesday. Inaaya’s aunt, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sweet birthday message for her.

Kareena shared a picture of Inaaya and her son Taimur reading books. She captioned the image: “Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya.”

Soha Ali Khan posted a family picture. In the image, Inaaya, Kunal and Soha are seen posing for the camera.

“Three years old today @khemster2,” Soha wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to Soha’s brother, the actor Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in 2016, while Inaaya was born to Soha and Kunal a year later.

Meanwhile, ahead of her 40th birthday on Monday, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a note of gratitude.

“As I enter my 40th year… I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am.

“Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so… but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG,” Kareena wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she shared a picture, in which we can see her flashing her million-dollar smile. On the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”.

Also, Kareena is currently pregnant with her second child.

