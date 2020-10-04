Sushant Singh Rajput‘s untimely demise has rattled the nation. Fans of the actor had received a shock when the report of suicide began making headlines. Soon fans demanded a CBI enquiry after reports of foul play began to emerge. Supreme Court also gave a verdict to transfer the case to CBI. However, now the case took a dramatic turn and several conspiracy theories began to circulate. Popular lyricist and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi has now opened up about the case and spoke at length about the actor’s demise.

The lyricist during an interview has expressed that suicide should be taken seriously by any industry. He also mentioned that ‘suicide is a disease’ and a bigger concern than a murder.

Appearing for an interview with Times Now, Prasoon Joshi said, “Suicide is a much bigger concern for me than murder because in murder you have a culprit. Suicide is a disease, it is coming out of the fact that something is not right, people are insecure, are not able to cope. It is not a small thing, it is kind of a diagnosis of a disease. It has to be taken seriously by the industry. It is not only about producing a few hit films, life is bigger than films. Our industry has a lot of sensitive people, the need is to make them all join hands constructively.”

“Artists can put life above commerce because they are sensitive. An artist will never prefer money over someone’s life. An artist’s heart is accommodating. That’s the reason people get disappointed,” Prasoon Joshi added.

Listen in: Prasoon Joshi breaks opens up on SSR’s death. We must talk about what leads one to suicide. The film industry must ‘stand’ for its people: @prasoonjoshi_, Poet, Screenwriter & CBFC Chairman tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithPrasoon. pic.twitter.com/EUPgx7NPXs — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 3, 2020

The ace writer also commented about the prevailing drug problem in the industry. He said, “No one can justify an illegal act. It would be unfortunate if we try to establish a new normal that ‘kuch bhi chalta hai’.”

Prasoon Joshi, who is also CBFC chairman, also slammed all those who expressed that the case is being trivialized. During the interview with the channel, he said, “You like it very much when people talk about your airport look, but when you are at the receiving end, you feel it should not be trivialized. That’s the nature of the profession. Rather than feeling like victims, we need to look at it constructively. It is all a part of the same narrative, whether it is drugs or lifestyle. A lot of people dream to make it big in Bollywood, so they should transparently know the struggles. It has to be a balanced view of the industry as people dream of entering Bollywood. All troubles should be known to them.”

