Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday reacted to news reports suggesting that the forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi hinted that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide.

“Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS,” the actress tweeted on her verified account.

Kangana Ranaut continued, “With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

1) Sushant Singh Rajput repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?,” Kangana Ranaut wrote in a separate tweet.

Kangana’s reaction comes on a day when AIIMS, in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), “hinted” that Sushant’s death on June 14 happened by suicide and not murder, as per our sources from the hospital.

The actress, on Saturday also posted tweets alleging that Sushant had a fallout with Yash Raj Films, there was a conspiracy behind his films getting shelved, and that he was being blackmailed.

“He wrote in many his social media posts that he is being thrown out of film industry, spoke openly about his fall out with Yashraj films. His family went to cops because he feared people in his life, abetment of suicide is a murder, legally and morally it’s a bonafide murder,” Kangana Ranaut wrote.

“He spoke openly about his fall out with Yashraj films, it’s a known fact that he was banned by many big production houses, many of his films were dumped which looked like an evident conspiracy. He begged people on social media and told them he is being thrown out of film industry,” she added.

“His family complained to cops about the threat to his life way before he died, he wanted to live but quit films, he wanted to settle in Coorg but who blackmailed him? Who cornered him in a way that dying was easier than living? Morally and legally abetment of suicide is a murder,” Kangana further tweeted.

