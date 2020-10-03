Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is witnessing a new update every single day. A lot of celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and more have been already involved in the drug angle. Now there is a recent update by AIIMS panel that was called in to help the CBI SIT team regarding the forensics that will shock you. The report submitted by the panel ‘ruled out’ murder theories.

The report has further claimed that the CBI is likely to pursue their probe related to ‘abetment to suicide.’ Read the article to know more.

As per a report published by NDTV, “All aspects are being looked into including murder angle. So far, no evidence has come up to prove it to be a case of murder. If during the course of the investigation, we get any evidence, the murder charge will be added. For now, abetment to suicide and other charges in the FIR are being probed.”

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also released a statement on the matter. The report reads, “I have seen the statement of the Doctors from AIIMS concerning the SSR case . The official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI which will be submitted in court once investigations are over. We await the official version of CBI.”

The report adds, “We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that Truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the Media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to Truth Alone. Satya Meva Jayte.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has replied to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane who had earlier written a letter to the former demanding security for Rohan Rai, the fiance of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian, for his questioning by CBI in Mumbai. Amit Shah acknowledging Rane’s letter has said that “action will be taken after inquiry and in accordance with the findings of the case.”

Amit Shah’s letter further reads, “I received your letter dated September 16, 2020, in which you have requested security to be given to Mr Rohan Rai. Action will be taken after inquiry & in accordance with the findings of the case.”

