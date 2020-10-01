Deepika Padukone’s Co-Stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal To Be Summoned By NCB: REPORTS

Bollywood’s drug probe is getting more intense each day. Soon after Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput drug probe, we saw top actresses being summoned. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta were interrogated by the NCB. Now, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea are the latest under the scanner.

Yes, you heard that right! The entire row began with Deepika’s WhatsApp chats getting leaked. She was seen talking to her KWAN manager Karishma Prakash. The duo was seen discussing ‘hash’ and ‘weed.’ The conversation even included procuring these drugs via a third person.

Soon after, it was being said that NCB has Deepika Padukone’s 3 co-stars under the radar. Their initials began with ‘A’, ‘S’ and ‘R’. Now, in the latest development, it is being said that the actors referred here were Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal and Ranbir Kapoor.

A report by Dainik Bhaskar claims that NCB will soon summon Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal as well as Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from these Deepika Padukone co-stars, even Dino Morea’s name has now been surfaced in the drug probe.

On the contrary, NCB officials had yesterday denied the news of 3 superstars being under the radar. They termed it all as a ‘false story.’

There were also reports that a clean chit has been provided to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and the other Bollywood actresses. NCB provided clarification to that news as well.

“The news article mentioning that the drugs law enforcement agency giving a clean chit to those examined by NCB is devoid of the facts and truth,” said the officials.

Deepika has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om amongst others. There are even reports that the duo will be next seen in Sidharth Anand’s next action film.

The actress also collaborated with Arjun Rampal in Om Shanti Om. On the other hand, DP and Ranbir Kapoor came together for multiple successful projects. Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani were all loved by masses.

What’s your take on this recent development on Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal and other names coming under the scanner?

Must Read: Arjun Mathur CONFIRMS Dating Made In Heaven’s Production Designer Tiya Tejpal (EXCLUSIVE)



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube