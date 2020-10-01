Arjun Mathur is probably witnessing the best phase of his life. The actor garnered massive fame with Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven. The show witnesses him play a homosexual character, Karan Mehra. Recently, he was even nominated for the Emmys International Award 2020 under the ‘Best Actor’ category. Albeit, we have an update related to his personal life today. To begin with, it’s going to leave millions heartbroken!

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with The Gone Game actor recently. We spoke to him about his Emmy win, intimate scenes in Made In Heaven amidst other things. But what has grabbed our attention is the mystery woman, Arjun had been openly flaunting his chemistry with on Instagram.

When asked if he has found love, Arjun Mathur answered, “Yes, absolutely! I’ve been in a very loving and happy relationship. Her name is Tiya Tejpal. She’s a production designer, a very talented one.”

For the unversed, Arjun Mathur was previously married to Simrit Malhi. The couple hitched in 2010 but split within 2 years of togetherness.

Given the fact that Made In Heaven deeply revolves around broken marriages, we asked Arjun if any part of the shoot reminded him of his past relationship. “As far situations in your life goes, it doesn’t have to take a particular thing like a shoot to remind you of things. Wo toh life me hota hi rehta. There’s nothing that had such a deep effect. Whatever that rough phase of my life was, I released it through a film that I did back then only. I did a project which requires those exact emotions out of me. I had a very cathartic time and within 3-4 months, I was healed. But I don’t let me my characters negatively affect me,” answered the International Emmys-nominated actor.

Meanwhile, Made In Heaven Season 2 will soon have an announcement. The show also stars Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala amongst others.

The first season was a huge success. However, the intimate scenes featuring Vikrant Massey and Arjun Mathur created a stir of its own.

