Mukesh Khanna To Create 3-Film Franchise On Shaktimaan: “Has To Be Bigger Than Krrish & Ra.One”

Every 90s kid would light up when you remind them of Shaktimaan. Played by Mukesh Khanna, it used to be the superhero of our generation. He would be our role model when there were no Avengers or Krrish. Well, there’s happy news for fans. A 3-film franchise on the first Indian superhero is all set to roll. Below is the scoop you need.

The creator is none other than the Mukesh himself. What will also leave fans suprised is the fact that not Mukesh, but another top Bollywood actor will be leading the project. The makers have been planning the project since long. However, there were budget restraints and then COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Albeit, there is finally a green signal now.

Mukesh Khanna himself gave out the details in a conversation with mid-day. “Kids across the country write to me, requesting that I create a new season of the series. I know the excitement around the subject hasn’t dwindled. Shaktimaan is the first Indian superhero, after all. The makers of Krrish had Rs 150 crore [to make the film] and I didn’t, which is why it took so long to develop the plan. Now, everything is slowly falling in place. The project should have rolled by now, but the pandemic disrupted our plans,” he shared.

Shaktimaan trilogy is planned to go on floors in the second half of 2021. Mukesh Khanna without revealing details shared his plans of roping in a top actor. He further shared that the team is planning to match international standards.

“I can’t reveal who we are considering to play the new Shaktimaan. The final announcement will happen when the deal is sealed. Shaktimaan has to be bigger than Krrish and Ra.One [2011]. It has to be an Indian franchise with international standards,” said the Mahabharat actor.

Mukesh Khanna and Shaktimaan’s co-creator Dinker Jani will don the cap of executive producers. The duo is also planning to sign a suitable director for the project.

Talking about the same, Mukesh revealed, “We will work with our old team, too. The story spans from the Mahabharata till today. Our Satya Guru [Shaktimaan’s original avatar] is 5,000 years old. Shaktimaan is made with paanchbhoota [the five elements of cosmic creation]. We’ve started building the modern story on the concept where a young timid boy goes on to become [invincible].”

