Nora Fatehi Borrows From Meghan Thee Stallion's Song Lyrics, Calls Herself 'Classy, Bougie, Ratchet'

Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi has borrowed from a song by Meghan Thee Stallion to describe herself.

Nora took to Instagram and posted a stunning picture dressed in a gold blazer and skirt. For the caption, she borrowed lines from Meghan Thee Stallion’s song “Savage”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Classy, bougie, ratchet,” she wrote.

Coming up for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India“. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

The supremely talented dancer and performer Nora Fatehi has taken the nation by storm with her entry as a judge on the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer. Nora’s entry on the show has witnessed a massive spike in the viewer ratings as well as audience appreciation.

Owing to her infectious energy and entertaining persona, Nora Fatehi has emerged as one of the best judges on the show in a very short span.

Being one of the most loved and talented dancers, Nora Fatehi’s comment and reaction after every performance is eagerly awaited by not just the contestants but also the audience. Along with her enchanting personality and irresistible charm, Nora Fatehi has also proven to be a massive support to the contestants with her uplifting spirit, emerging as an inspiration to the youth.

India’s Best Dancer has been amongst the top loved shows across television, however, the show further witnessed a surge in TRPs since Nora’s entry.

While the show recorded 5409 TRP in the 34th week, the 35th i.e, the week of Nora’s entry witnessed 5577 TRP. The following week also garnered the show the third spot on the chart with 5960 impressions. The show has been consistent in the top 5 this week as well with 5917 impressions.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: The Mastermind Of Drugs Nexus Is A Bollywood Actor?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube