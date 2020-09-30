Did You Know? For Ajay Devgn Led Drishyam, 10 National Award Winners Had Collaborated - [Fact-O-Meter]

Nishikant Kamat who was known for Marathi films like Saatchya Aat Gharat, Dombivali Fast and Lai Bhaari, successfully made his mark in Bollywood. He directed just a handful of Hindi films but were enough to prove his craft. One such film was Drishyam featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta in key roles.

The film was a remake of 2013’s Malayalam hit of the same name. Released in 2015, it opened on a decent note with 8.05 crores coming on opening day (inclusive of paid previews). The film enjoyed very good word-of-mouth amongst the viewers and every department fetched accolades. It ended up collecting 76.16 crores and was declared a commercial success.

It doesn’t matter if we are fans of suspense thrillers or not, everyone loved Drishyam for its intriguing content.

Apart from Drishyam’s theatrical and television success, the film made headlines due to an interesting fact during its pre-release period. Very few people would be aware that for this project, as many as 10 National Award winners had collaborated. Surprising, isn’t it? Well, let us enlighten you in detail.

Late Nishikant Kamat has won a National Award in ‘Best Feature Film in Marathi’ category for Dombivli Fast. The star cast featured two National Award winners in the form of Ajay Devgn (Best Actor for Zakhm and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh) and Tabu (Best Actress for Maachis and Chandni Bar).

It featured Vishal Bhardwaj as music director who has won awards for Kaminey, Ishqiya and Haider. Gulzar who has penned lyrics for the film has earlier won for his work in Koshish and Maachis. It had cinematography and editing of Avinash Arun and Aarif Sheikh, respectively, who too have been the recipient of National Awards. Avinash’s Killa bagged the award in ‘Best Feature Film in Marathi’ category. Aarif was awarded for his editing work in Samay: When Time Strikes.

Further, Drishyam’s studio Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has bagged two National Awards for Mary Kom (Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment) and Queen (Best Hindi Film). It even had producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, who have won the prestigious award for Boond.

Tell us how much you liked today’s Fact-O-Meter’s piece through comments.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone’s Co-Stars ‘A’, ‘S’ & ‘R’ Under The Scanner

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube